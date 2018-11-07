I-5 South Shutdown Near Woodburn
By Jacob Dean
Nov 7, 2018 @ 5:13 AM

Marion County, Oregon – Breaking traffic news for drivers south of town this morning. All lanes of I-5 South are shutdown because of a crash, north of Woodburn. Police and officials are on scene and have setup a detour.  ODOT says  I-5 is closed southbound three miles north of Woodburn following a crash involving a pedestrian. The road will be closed indefinitely. Ehlen Road at the Aurora-Donald Interchange is being used as a detour route. Travelers should avoid the area or expect delays.

 

I-5 SB
MP 274
I-5, 2 miles North of Woodburn		 Closure with Detour
Crash/Hazard
Lanes Affected: (Southbound) 3 Lanes, Shoulder
Comments: A crash has closed the road; a detour is in place. Use an alternate route. Use Ehlen Road – Exit 278.
Public Contact: ODOT/NWTOC Salem
Incident #: 364281

Event #: 18T094704

 Last Updated: 11/07/2018 05:03 am
