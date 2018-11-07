I-5 South Shutdown Near Woodburn

Marion County, Oregon – Breaking traffic news for drivers south of town this morning. All lanes of I-5 South are shutdown because of a crash, north of Woodburn. Police and officials are on scene and have setup a detour. ODOT says I-5 is closed southbound three miles north of Woodburn following a crash involving a pedestrian. The road will be closed indefinitely. Ehlen Road at the Aurora-Donald Interchange is being used as a detour route. Travelers should avoid the area or expect delays.

I-5 SB

MP 274

I-5, 2 miles North of Woodburn Closure with Detour

Crash/Hazard Lanes Affected: (Southbound) 3 Lanes, Shoulder

Comments: A crash has closed the road; a detour is in place. Use an alternate route. Use Ehlen Road – Exit 278. Public Contact: ODOT/NWTOC Salem Incident #: 364281 Event #: 18T094704 Last Updated: 11/07/2018 05:03 am