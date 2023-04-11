OSP Trooper Shoots And Kills Suspect On Northbound I-5 In Salem

Salem, Ore. — On Monday, April 10, 2023 at 8:42 a.m., an Oregon State Police (OSP) trooper stopped to assist the driver of disabled semitrailer near milepost 254 on northbound Interstate 5. Little did the trooper know, he would soon find himself in a dangerous situation.

Upon arrival, the trooper found the driver of the semi being held at gunpoint by a male suspect. The suspect, later identified as Felipe Amezcua Manzo, age 31, fired at the trooper, who immediately returned fire. The suspect fled the scene, running eastward into the tall grass line along the interstate.

Law enforcement officers and paramedics provided medical assistance to Manzo for gunshot injuries sustained during the altercation, but unfortunately, he died at the scene. A firearm was found next to him, and a photograph of the weapon has been released.

The Oregon State Police Trooper, Andrew Tuttle, sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident which are currently under investigation. Tuttle has been placed on administrative leave, following the Marion County Law Enforcement Use of Deadly Physical Force Response Plan.

The vehicle associated with Manzo, which was located on the scene, was searched pursuant to a search warrant authorized by Marion County Circuit Court Judge Thomas M. Hart. Officers from the Salem Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist at the scene.

The Marion County District Attorney’s Office (MCDA) has requested that the Salem Police Department lead the investigation into the shooting incident. As per protocol, no additional information will be released to preserve a Marion County Grand Jury’s objective review of the incident.

The northbound Interstate 5 was closed between mileposts 252-254 throughout the day, causing traffic to back up for miles. One lane of travel was opened at 11:30 a.m. and other lanes reopened as the day progressed. The scene was cleared at approximately 6:00 p.m.

Trooper Tuttle has been employed by Oregon State Police since August of 2016, and prior to that he served six years in the United States Navy, four of those years as a military police officer.

The investigation is still ongoing, and any further information about this incident will be released by the MCDA’s Office.