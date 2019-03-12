I-5 Rose Quarter Project

The city of Portland, ODOT, and local citizens are all working to make changes to this area. One would allow designated lanes for getting on and off the freeway, called auxiliary lanes. Another would improve bike and pedestrian lanes. There’s even talk of covering I-5 in this area. They’ve been taking public comment for about a month now and will hold a hearing this evening too until 7pm. KXL will have a reporter there and we’ll have highlights for you tomorrow during Portland’s Morning News.

You can sign up to speak the following ways:

Show up at:

Oregon Convention Center

Room A108

777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland

Email:

info@i5RoseQuarter.org

Call and leave a message:

(503) 423-3760

Read more about the project:

https://i5rosequarter.org/