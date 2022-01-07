      Weather Alert
Flooding Advisories In Effect Due To Heavy Rain

I-5 Reopens In Washington State After Closing Due To Flooding

Jan 7, 2022 @ 1:25pm
Courtesy: KING 5

CHEHALIS, Wash. — Interstate 5 was closed in both directions for 20 miles in Lewis and Thurston counties due to floodwaters from the Chehalis River on Friday morning.

The freeway was expected to be closed for several days, but the Washington State Department Of Transportation announced early Friday that I-5 has reopened after floodwaters stopped rising.

The closure was from US 12/MP 68 south of Chehalis to Grand Mound/MP 88 after the Chehalis River spilled onto the freeway near 13th Street/MP 77.

Chehalis Interstate 5 Lewis County Washington
