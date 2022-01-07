I-5 Reopens In Washington State After Closing Due To Flooding

CHEHALIS, Wash. — Interstate 5 was closed in both directions for 20 miles in Lewis and Thurston counties due to floodwaters from the Chehalis River on Friday morning.
The freeway was expected to be closed for several days, but the Washington State Department Of Transportation announced early Friday that I-5 has reopened after floodwaters stopped rising.
Both directions of I-5 have reopened between Chehalis and Grand Mound. Flood waters receded faster than expected. Please follow @wsdot_sw for any updates. https://t.co/RmpYajZj11
— Washington State DOT (@wsdot) January 7, 2022
The closure was from US 12/MP 68 south of Chehalis to Grand Mound/MP 88 after the Chehalis River spilled onto the freeway near 13th Street/MP 77.
Alert: A 20-mile stretch of I-5 in @lewiscounty between Grand Mound & US 12 south of Chehalis is now CLOSED in both directions due to rising flood water from the Chehalis River. There is currently no ETA for reopening. Please delay travel until flood water recedes. #wawx pic.twitter.com/DUvx4AMfP7
— WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) January 7, 2022
