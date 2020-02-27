      Breaking News
I-5 Northbound near Terwilliger: Overturned Semi Blocks Two Lanes

Feb 27, 2020 @ 5:09am

PORTLAND, Ore. — A semi overturned in the right lane of Interstate 5 Northbound in the Terwillier Curves near Southwest Brier Place around 3:30 on Thursday morning.

The semi was carrying dog food, which spilled onto the freeway.  It also leaked oil.

The center and right lanes are blocked for the morning commute.  ODOT will close the freeway entirely at 10:00am to get the semi upright, remove its load and tow it away.

Drivers should expect delays all morning or plan an alternate route such as Barbur Boulevard/99-W.

