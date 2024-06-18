I-5 in Portland Closed After Fire

Interstate-5 in North Portland remains closed because of a fire on a truck carrying propane tanks. The 120 tanks were exploding and the truck was completely destroyed by the fire. Portland Fire and Rescue says this fire broke out just before 5 o’clock this morning near the North Killngsworth exit. When Crews arrived they found the tractor already disconnected from the rig. There are long delays on I-5, and the northbound lanes are expected to remain closed through the rest of today. Michael Convery will have the full traffic impact coming up at 4:07 The roadway was heavily damaged, ODOT says it’s crews are working to grind down, and re-pave the road service as quickly as possible. Remarkably, no injuries were reported.