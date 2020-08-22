I-5 Closed Northbound at the Interstate Bridge Overnight
PORTLAND, Ore. — Interstate 5 northbound will be closed at the Interstate Bridge early Saturday morning from 1-3am. Meanwhile, up two lanes in either direction will be blocked from 8pm-5am, but at least one lane will remain open during all other hours. One lane will be blocked at 8pm with a second lane potentially closing at 10pm.
These closures are in preparation for a 9-day full closure of the northbound span next month. Crews have been preparing the median to allow traffic to crossover to the southbound span, installing signs and building the temporary structures underneath the bridge’s lift span that support the bridge during construction.
The northbound section of the Interstate Bridge will be closed from September 12th to 20th so crews can replace the mechanical parts that help raise and lower the bridge. A barge carrying the new parts and the crane needed for installation has been anchored in the Columbia River next to the bridge.
During the closure, northbound traffic will share lanes with the southbound span. Movable concrete barriers will separate traffic with two southbound lanes open for the morning commute and two northbound lanes for the afternoon commute. The sidewalk on the southbound span will remain open for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Drivers should expect bridge lifts of up to 30 minutes along with lane and ramp closures between Victory Boulevard in Portland and State Route 14 in Vancouver before and after the full closure.
Then from September 21st to 27th, one lane on Interstate 5 southbound will be blocked as construction equipment is removed and crews wrap-up the project.