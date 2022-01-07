LISTEN: I-5 Closed For 20 Miles In Washington State Due To Flooding

CHEHALIS, Wash. — Interstate 5 is closed in both directions for 20 miles in Lewis and Thurston counties due to floodwaters from the Chehalis River.
The closure from US 12/MP 68 south of Chehalis to Grand Mound/MP 88 is expected to last for several days until the waters recede. Drivers are asked to delay travels until then.
The Chehalis River spilled onto the freeway near 13th Street/MP 77 on Friday morning.
Alert: A 20-mile stretch of I-5 in @lewiscounty between Grand Mound & US 12 south of Chehalis is now CLOSED in both directions due to rising flood water from the Chehalis River. There is currently no ETA for reopening. Please delay travel until flood water recedes. #wawx pic.twitter.com/DUvx4AMfP7
— WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) January 7, 2022
Alert: A 20-mile stretch of I-5 in @lewiscounty between Grand Mound & US 12 south of Chehalis is now CLOSED in both directions due to rising flood water from the Chehalis River. There is currently no ETA for reopening. Please delay travel until flood water recedes. #wawx pic.twitter.com/DUvx4AMfP7
— WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) January 7, 2022
We spoke to Washington State Trooper Will Finn on Portland’s Morning News just after 8:30 Friday morning. You can click below to listen to that entire interview.