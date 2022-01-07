      Weather Alert
Flooding Advisories In Effect Due To Heavy Rain

LISTEN: I-5 Closed For 20 Miles In Washington State Due To Flooding

Jan 7, 2022 @ 9:25am
Courtesy; KING 5

CHEHALIS, Wash. — Interstate 5 is closed in both directions for 20 miles in Lewis and Thurston counties due to floodwaters from the Chehalis River.

The closure from US 12/MP 68 south of Chehalis to Grand Mound/MP 88 is expected to last for several days until the waters recede.  Drivers are asked to delay travels until then.

The Chehalis River spilled onto the freeway near 13th Street/MP 77 on Friday morning.

We spoke to Washington State Trooper Will Finn on Portland’s Morning News just after 8:30 Friday morning.  You can click below to listen to that entire interview.

TAGS
Chehalis Interstate 5 Lewis County Washington
Popular Posts
Oregon’s Top Democrat Candidate To Replace Kate Brown Ignores The Rules To Run
Man Dies After Being Hit By Car While Crossing Street In Troutdale
FM News 101 Exclusive: City Responds To Commissioner Hardesty's Debt Issues
I-84 Reopens After 19-Hour Closure Due To Extreme Winter Weather Conditions
Flooding Advisories In Effect Due To Heavy Rain
Connect With Us Listen To Us On