Hwy. 224 To Reopen Sunday After 2020 Wildfires

ESTACADA, Ore. — More than a year and a half after being closed due to the damage from a wildfires, Highway 224 east of Estacada will re-open this Sunday, May 1st. However, familiar recreation sites will remain closed with the Clackamas River Corridor mostly offer a driving, sightseeing experience this summer.
Recovery operations continue from the extensive damage of the Labor Day 2020 wildfires that closed 19 miles of the highway.
Crews with the Oregon Department of Transportation have been busy removing dead trees, repairing the road, replacing signs, installing more than 12 miles of new guardrails and mesh panels to hold back debris and are re-seeding the soil with new plants of species native to the Mount Hood National Forest including shrubs and undergrowth.
Work will continue seven days a week in several locations as crews complete recovery work, rock scaling and repair potholes. A full paving is planned for summer. There will be frequent weekday closures of up to 20 minutes and trucks loaded with debris will be more common. “Rough Road” signs will be placed in the areas to be paved.
The U.S. Forest Service will reopen the Hole in the Wall and Moore Creek boat access sites along with the Big Eddy day use site to all river uses on Sunday as well.