Hwy. 224 On Schedule For Reopening After 2020 Wildfires

ESTACADA, Ore. — A year and a half after being closed due to wildfires, Highway 224 east of Estacada is on schedule to re-open by May 1st. However, familiar recreation sites will remain closed.
19 miles of the highway have been closed since the Labor Day wildfires of 2020.
Crews with the Oregon Department of Transportation have been busy removing dead trees, repairing the road, replacing signs, installing new guardrails and mesh panels to hold back debris and are re-seeding the soil with new plants of species native to the Mount Hood National Forest including shrubs and undergrowth.
12 miles of guardrail have been replaced. Patching of potholes is still under way with a full paving planned for summer. There will be frequent weekday closures of up to 20 minutes and trucks loaded with debris will be more common. “Rough Road” signs will be placed in areas to be paved.
The U.S. Forest Service is continuing with cleanup at the Hole in the Wall and Moore Creek Boat Access Day Sites. The sites will be open to Clackamas River users once the highway reopens.