Husband And Wife Arrested After Disturbing Allegations

Tigard, Ore. — Husband and wife Ana M. Miranda, 67, and Charles “Randy” Ward, 74, have been arrested for several counts of criminal mistreatment in the first degree following an investigation by detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit in Washington County.

On April 26, 2023, detectives were called to investigate suspected child abuse at a home in unincorporated Tigard. They received information that a child was being chained up in the house for more than 12 hours daily, in addition to being strangled, hit, kicked, and verbally abused, including being called derogatory slurs. This abuse had allegedly gone on for nearly a year and was a result of the child taking drinks and food from the kitchen.

After interviewing several witnesses and obtaining a search warrant for the home, evidence was found by detectives inside the house that corroborated the allegations of abuse. Miranda and Ward were subsequently arrested for criminal mistreatment in the first degree.

Further investigation revealed that Miranda had assaulted multiple other children in the home over many years. As a result, a Washington County Grand Jury indicted Miranda on eight counts of criminal mistreatment in the first degree, strangulation, assault in the second degree, and unlawful use of a weapon. Ward was indicted on four counts of criminal mistreatment in the first degree.

Miranda and Ward lived with nine children and two young adults. Detectives are continuing their investigation and urge anyone with information on Miranda or Ward to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.