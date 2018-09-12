Hurricane Florence–The Radio Connection.

SURF CITY, NC- SEPTEMBER 11: John Edwards holds a ladder for his son William Edwards while he attaches a sheet of plywood over a window of their family's beach cottage while preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Surf City, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence is expected on Friday possibly as a category 4 storm along the Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina coastline. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Evacuations are in full swing as millions of people await the arrival of Hurricane Florence. Among those deciding what to do is Tanya Brown. She used to work at 95-5 here in Portland. Right down the hall from us. She is now in Charleston, South Carolina at Mix 95-9. We had a chance to talk to her today.