Hurricane Florence, I’ll Drink To That!
By Rebecca Marshall
|
Sep 14, 2018 @ 6:27 AM

People stay behind during hurricanes for different reasons.  For some, it’s convenience.  For others, it’s financial.  They can’t afford the gas to leave.  Then, there are others who stay behind because it’s tradition.  Two dozen locals gathered behind the boarded-up windows of a bar called the Barbary Coast.  Owner Eli Ellsworth says he’s done this for years in Wilmington and he’s still here. He has nearly 500 Pabst Blue Ribbon beers to sell when the storm leaves.

 

https://www.wkyt.com/content/news/As-hurricane-blows-dive-bar-toasts-Heres-to-Wilmington-493206901.html

