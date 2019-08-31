Shows
Breaking News
5 Dead, 21 Injured in Active Shooter Situation in West Texas
Hurricane Dorian In Pictures
Aug 31, 2019 @ 9:19am
MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 29: Governor Ron DeSantis gives a briefing regarding Hurricane Dorian to the media at National Hurricane Center on August 29, 2019 in Miami, Florida. Hurricane Dorian is expected to become a Category 4 as it approaches Florida in the upcoming days. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 30: In this handout provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Air Force Maj. Donald Mccaffery provides a weather update to Maj. Gen. Scott Spellmon, Deputy Commanding General for Civil and Emergency Operations, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), during a briefing to review the latest information on Hurricane Dorian Aug. 30, 2019 in Washington, D.C. USACE is demobilizing resources from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and is directing resources to Florida. USACE has received a regional activation mission assignment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for Hurricane Dorian to provide an Emergency Support Function #3 (Public Works and Engineering) team leader, assistant team leader, and subject matter experts on debris, infrastructure assessments and water/waste water. USACE has also received a FEMA mission assignment for temporary roofing planning for the Hurricane Dorian response in Florida. (Photo by Evan Dyson/U.S. Army Corps of Engineers via Getty Images)
ATLANTIC OCEAN – AUGUST 31: In this NOAA GOES-East satellite handout image, Hurricane Dorian, now a Cat. 4 storm, tracks towards the Florida coast taken at 13:40Z August 31, 2019 in the Atlantic Ocean. A hurricane warning is in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, where Dorian will arrive Sunday. According to the National Hurricane Center Dorian is predicted to hit the U.S. as a Category 4 storm. (Photo by NOAA via Getty Images)
WINTER SPRINGS, FLORIDA – AUGUST 29: Residents wait in line to get gas in preparation for Hurricane Dorian on August 29, 2019 in Winter Springs, Florida. The storm is expected to hit Florida as a possible category 4 hurricane over Labor Day weekend. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)
WINTER SPRINGS, FLORIDA – AUGUST 29: A gas pump is out of order at a gas station as residents continue to prepare for Hurricane Dorian on August 29, 2019 in Winter Springs, Florida. The storm is expected to hit Florida as a possible category 4 hurricane over Labor Day weekend. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: People put hurricane shutters over their condo windows as they prepare for the possible arrival of Hurricane Dorian on August 30, 2019 in Miami Beach, Florida. Dorian could be a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall as early as Monday somewhere along the Florida coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: Workers place plywood over windows as they prepare a business for the possible arrival of Hurricane Dorian on August 30, 2019 in Miami Beach, Florida. Dorian could be a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall as early as Monday somewhere along the Florida coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: People wait in line at a U-Haul store to fill their propane tanks before the possible arrival of Hurricane Dorian on August 30, 2019 in Boynton Beach, Florida. Dorian could be a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall as early as Monday somewhere along the Florida coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: Empty shelves that held water are seen at a Winn Dixie store as people stock up before the possible arrival of Hurricane Dorian on August 30, 2019 in Boynton Beach, Florida. Dorian could be a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall as early as Monday somewhere along the Florida coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: A surf shop advertises hurricane supplies as Hurricane Dorian approaches the coast, on August 30, 2019 in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Predictions say that Dorian could be a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall as early as Monday along the Florida coast. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: A restaurant advertises hurricane supplies as Hurricane Dorian approaches the coast, on August 30, 2019 in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Predictions say that Dorian could be a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall as early as Monday along the Florida coast. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: A business owner puts plywood over the windows of his office building as he prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian on August 30, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Dorian has the potential to strengthen to a Category 4 storm when it is expected to make landfall Monday along the Florida coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: A ‘No Gas’ sign is seen on a gas pump at a station after it ran out of gas as people get fuel before the arrival of Hurricane Dorian on August 30, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Dorian has the potential to strengthen to a Category 4 storm when it is expected to make landfall Monday along the Florida coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – AUGUST 31: Storm clouds and a rainbow appear over Jeff Bezos Blue Origin Aerospace Manufacturer building as Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida, on August 31, 2019 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Dorian could be a Category 4 storm as it approaches the state and possibly making landfall as early as Monday somewhere along the east coast. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 31: Workers put plywood over the windows of a store as they prepare it in case Hurricane Dorian hits the area on August 31, 2019 in Delray Beach, Florida. Dorian was projected to make landfall along the Florida coast but now projections have it making a sharp turn to the north as it closes in on Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
