Slow-Moving Tropical Storm Debby Bringing Torrential Rains, Major Flood Threat To Southeastern US

A man takes photos of the surf pushed by winds from Tropical Storm Debby as they break over the sea wall in Cedar Key, Fla., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Christopher O’Meara)

HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Debby has moved menacingly into some of America’s most historic Southern cities in what is expected to be a prolonged event of torrential downpours and flooding after slamming into Florida with heavy rain and high winds.

Record-setting rain from the storm that killed at least five people on Monday was causing flash flooding in Savannah, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina, among other areas of coastal Georgia and South Carolina.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson told residents Monday night to hunker down and expect a rough day on Tuesday.

Debby made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida on Monday as a Category 1 hurricane.