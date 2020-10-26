Hunting Asian Giant Hornets
A big vacuum, some duct tape, plastic wrap and suits that look they were from a voyage to Mars. That’s what you got from crews from the Washington State Department of Agriculture over the weekend who were on a mission to eradicate a Asian Giant Hornet nest.
The nest was found last Thursday in Whatcom county in Washington State using bluetooth tracking.
Several were collected some alive, some dead. The Queen did elude them according to Sven-Erik Spichiger (Spee-sheer), an entomologist with WSDA.
He says he’s also happy that they have proven they can track and trap the hornets. He added that complete eradication is possible, but not likely.