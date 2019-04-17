Hunter Blaze Pink Bill Lands On Inslee’s Desk

Olympia, Washington – Some local hunters can almost start busting out that pink in Washington. A new bill that would allow hunters to wear fluorescent blaze pink clothing passed both houses, unanimously, and is now waiting for a signature from Governor Jay Inslee. You are required to wear high-visibility clothing while out hunting so other hunters can see you and not mistake you for game. Most wear orange colors now. The bill was introduced by State Senator Lynda Wilson who says pink can be more visible and safer than hunter orange. If signed, Washington will become the seventh state that allows hunters to wear blaze pink.

The state Senate unanimously supported Sen. Lynda Wilson’s bill to let Washington hunters wear blaze pink as their required high-visibility clothing, in addition to fluorescent orange attire.

Senate Bill 5148 blends Wilson’s love of hunting and her effort to raise awareness of the need for regular breast self-exams and mammograms, using the social-media tag #OnWednesdaysWeWearPink.

Wilson, R-Vancouver, who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer, explained prior to the vote how her husband Tracy had gone hunting on a Wednesday this past fall, and in support of #OnWednesdaysWeWearPink had worn a pink shirt along with his hunting clothes. That’s when it became clear how blaze pink could help keep hunters safe as well if not better than bright orange.

“Depending on the time of year, the leaves on the trees can be almost as bright as the fluorescent orange that is now the only safety color allowed in Washington. Blaze pink doesn’t look like anything else in the forest or field, and more visibility means more safety,” Wilson said, adding that six states already allow hunters to wear blaze pink.

Also, Wilson said, allowing blaze pink as a choice for hunting wear can only help to attract more women to hunting. If this occurs, under a federal law, the state could reap more dollars to support game and habitat management.

“Besides, who looks good in orange?” Wilson joked.