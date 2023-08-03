Hunter Biden’s Tax Troubles: Will He Ever Pay Back What He Owes?

In a recent court admission, Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, confessed to breaking the law by not paying federal income taxes for 2017 and 2018, despite earning a substantial $4.4 million during those years. The plea agreement revealed that his actions were fueled in part by a downward spiral of alcohol and crack cocaine abuse. Hunter also admitted to being delinquent on his tax obligations for 2016 and 2019. Will Hunter Biden ever actually have to pay his taxes? For more information, Lars speaks with Grover Norquist, the President of Americans for Tax Reform.