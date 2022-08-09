Hundreds Of Bullets Fly In Gresham Shootings

GRESHAM, Ore. — There have been at least six shootings in four nights across the city.
Somebody was shot after 10:15 on Monday night near SE 1st and Burnside just blocks away from another shooting over the weekend. There’s no word on the person’s condition. A suspect has not been identified.
At least two people were wounded over the weekend and police recovered nearly 200 bullet casings. More than 100 shots were fired from a vehicle near Northeast 169th and Russell just before 10:00pm on Sunday. In another shooting downtown on Friday night, more than 50 shots were fired.