Hundreds Of Bullets Fly In Gresham Shootings

Aug 9, 2022 @ 11:25am
Credit: MGN

GRESHAM, Ore. — There have been at least six shootings in four nights across the city.

Somebody was shot after 10:15 on Monday night near SE 1st and Burnside just blocks away from another shooting over the weekend.  There’s no word on the person’s condition.  A suspect has not been identified.

At least two people were wounded over the weekend and police recovered nearly 200 bullet casings.  More than 100 shots were fired from a vehicle near Northeast 169th and Russell just before 10:00pm on Sunday.  In another shooting downtown on Friday night, more than 50 shots were fired.

