Hundreds In DC Asked To Quarantine After Exposure In Church
WASHINGTON (AP) – Several hundred people are being asked to self-quarantine after potential exposure to the first identified case of the new coronavirus in the nation’s capital, now publicly identified as the rector of prominent Episcopal church. District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser says anyone who entered Christ Church Georgetown on Feb. 24 or between Feb. 28 and March 3 is asked to self-quarantine for two weeks from the date of their entrance to the church. The church rector announced Sunday that he was the initial virus case that city officials had been referring to as ‘patient 1.’