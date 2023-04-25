Human Skull Found In Pierce County, Washington Woods

Pierce County, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriff deputies responded to a call at 09:06 am on Monday, April 24th, reporting the discovery of human remains. According to reports, the caller had found a skull and immediately contacted the authorities with the location where it was found.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies located the skull in a wooded area north of Alder Lake. Detectives and forensic investigators were quickly dispatched to the scene to conduct further investigations. To their surprise, detectives discovered more remains near the skull.

The medical examiner’s office was subsequently called to take custody of the remains and help with identifying the individual. The cause and manner of death of the person have not been determined at this time.

The discovery of these remains has raised many questions, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. We will continue to provide updates on this developing story as new details emerge.