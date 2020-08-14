      Weather Alert
Human Remains Identified In Washington State

Aug 14, 2020 @ 10:17am

TOPPENISH, Wash. (AP) – One of two sets of human remains found south of Toppenish, Washington, last week has been identified as a 25-year-old California man who went missing last year.

Josiah Michael Hilderbrand was identified through dental records.

That’s according to Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice.

Hilderbrand’s death has been ruled a homicide, and the cause of death remains under investigation.

The FBI is investigating the case.

Hilderbrand and Jon Cleary went missing in June 2019 as they headed to a Dead & Company concert at the Gorge Amphitheater.

Their car was found partially burned in an orchard west of Toppenish.

TAGS
Identified remains Washington state
