Human Remains Identified In Washington State
TOPPENISH, Wash. (AP) – One of two sets of human remains found south of Toppenish, Washington, last week has been identified as a 25-year-old California man who went missing last year.
Josiah Michael Hilderbrand was identified through dental records.
That’s according to Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice.
Hilderbrand’s death has been ruled a homicide, and the cause of death remains under investigation.
The FBI is investigating the case.
Hilderbrand and Jon Cleary went missing in June 2019 as they headed to a Dead & Company concert at the Gorge Amphitheater.
Their car was found partially burned in an orchard west of Toppenish.