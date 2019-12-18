Human Remains Identified As Missing Transgender Teenager, Man Arrested For Murder
Vancouver, Wash. — Police arrested 25-year-old David Bogdanov for the murder of 17-year-old Nikolas (Nikki) Kuhnhausen on Tuesday.
Nikki Kuhnhausen is a transgender female, who had not been seen since June 5, 2019.
Detectives say she was staying the night with a friend when she left and met up with Bogdanov.
The following is a timeline of events issued by Vancouver Police:
Detectives from the Digital Evidence Cybercrime Unit were able to access information from Nikki’s Snapchat account which led them to a person of interest who Nikki had been communicating with in the early morning hours of June 6. A search warrant for the Snapchat account of the male she had been communicating with, David Bogdanov, corroborated that the two had met and that he had transported her in his vehicle.
On July 31, 2019, detectives obtained a search warrant for Bogdanov’s cell phone call and location and data.
On October 2, 2019, detectives interviewed Bogdonov and he indicated that he and Nikki had been together on June 5 and they had a conflict and he asked Nikki to get out of his vehicle. Bogdonov stated Nikki walked away and he never saw her after that.
Shortly thereafter, the full analysis of Bogdonov’s cell phone was completed which showed the phone at a variety of locations, to include an area in east Clark County near Larch Mountain in the early morning hours of June 6.
On December 7, 2019, a citizen located a human skull in the woods in the Larch Mountain area. Additional human remains and other evidence were collected by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Clark County Search and Rescue and forensic analysis confirmed the remains were those of Nikki Kuhnhausen.
On December 17, 2019, Vancouver Police arrested David Y. Bogdanov, DOB 3/19/94, for Murder II. He is currently lodged at the Clark County Jail and is expected to make his first court appearance on December 18, 2019.