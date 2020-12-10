Human Remains Found On Federal Land Near Bend
POWELL BUTTE, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a woman’s remains were found on federal land off state Highway 126 northeast of Bend.
Crook County Undersheriff James Savage says sheriff’s deputies were sent to the Powell Butte area shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday after a report that human remains were found near the Crook-Deschutes County line.
KTVZ-TV reports deputies confirmed the remains were that of an adult female.
Savage says the Crook County Sheriff’s Office is investigating along with the Tri-County Major Incident Team, the Crook County District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon State Police Crime Lab.
No further details were immediately released.