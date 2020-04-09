      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

Human Remains Found Near Sweet Home Identified As Female

Apr 8, 2020 @ 5:14pm

SWEET HOME, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say human remains discovered near Sweet Home are that of a woman with brown hair.

Linn County Undersheriff Paul Timm said Wednesday that detectives and the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office have been investigating since his office got a call Friday about remains found on a US Forest Service road east of Sweet Home.

He says the agencies tentatively identified the remains as belonging to a white woman between the ages of 30 and 50.

He says she is believed to have had brown hair that was short and wavy.

Investigators are continuing work to make a positive identification and cause of death.

TAGS
Human remains Oregon Sweet Home
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro