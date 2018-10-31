Human Remains Found Near Selma Identified

SELMA, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon State Police say a medical examiner has identified human remains found last week by a hiker near Selma, in southwest Oregon.

The agency said Wednesday that the remains are those of 77-year-old Milton Strickland.

Strickland is from Florida, but spent time in Coos and Curry counties.

His remains were found Oct. 22 by a hiker on a trail in Josephine County.

Authorities are asking for anyone who knew Strickland or anyone who has additional information to contact authorities.