Human Remains Found In Washington County, Thought To Be Woman Missing Since 2019
Saturday afternoon, a property owner in the 15800 block of NW Corey Road reached out to the Washington County Sherriff’s Office after finding human remains on their property while clearing brush.
Detectives and deputies both headed to the property and began investigating.
Based on where the remains were found and evidence found at the scene, detectives suspect the remains are those of Allyson Watterson, who has been missing since December of 2019.
The Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the remains.
Her family has been notified and is asking for privacy.
The investigation is ongoing.