Human Remains Found By Timber Workers Near Longview

Mar 3, 2021 @ 3:31pm

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) – Authorities are investigating human remains found by timber workers north of Longview, Washington in the Winlock area.

The Daily News reports according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers got a call Tuesday morning that the human remains were found in the area of Raubuck Road.

Deputies responded and are investigating the cause and manner of death and are attempting to identify the person.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information about the remains is asked to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

