Human Remains Found Believed To Be Missing Oregon City Woman

Oregon City, Ore – The Oregon City Police Department conducted a search at Coffin Butte Landfill, located at 28972 Coffin Butte Rd in Corvallis, Oregon, on Friday, August 11th, 2023. This search was carried out in connection with the ongoing homicide investigation into the death of 49-year-old Kara Rayleen Taylor.

Following several days of intensive searching, investigators discovered human remains at the landfill, presumed to be those of Kara Taylor. The remains have been transported to the Clackamas County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination and positive identification.

Jamon Peter Fritsch, the suspect in Ms. Taylor’s death, has been formally indicted. Fritsch is currently held without bail at the Clackamas County Jail on charges of Murder II and Abuse of Corpse I. The investigation remains active and ongoing.