Human Heart Prompts Flight to Return to Seattle

600-07965837 © Michael Eudenbach Model Release: No Property Release: No View from Window of Southwest Airlines Jet while Flying over Clouds

SEATTLE (AP) – Southwest Airlines says a Dallas-bound flight returned to Seattle last weekend because a human heart was left onboard.

The Seattle Times reports that Flight 3606 arrived in Seattle from Sacramento, California. Someone forgot to unload the heart before the plane left for Dallas, and the captain announced over Idaho they were turning back.

The heart was being sent from a facility in Sacramento to a “Tissue Processing Plant” in Seattle. That is where the heart valves were going to be removed and saved for possible future surgeries.

It’s not clear why the heart was not taken off the flight in Seattle.

The flight took off for Dallas after a five-hour delay.