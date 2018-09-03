Hugo Road Fire Declared Conflagration

Grants Pass, Oregon-The Hugo Road fire has been declared a Conflagration by Governor Kate Brown. She did this just before midnight.

That fire is burning near Grants Pass.

The state fire marshal is cleared to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local resources battling the fire.

A number of LEVEL 3 and LEVEL 2 evacuation orders put in place on Oxyoke Road and surrounding areas.

Release from Oregon State Fire Marshall:

Governor Kate Brown has declared the Hugo Road Fire, burning near Grants Pass, a conflagration just before midnight on September 2, 2018. The declaration cleared the way for the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local resources battling the fire.

The Office of State Marshal’s Red Incident Management Team and four structural task forces from Marion, Lane, Linn, and Klamath will arrived today and began working to protect structures.

A Level 3 evacuation was put in place for Oxyoke Road from Three Pines Road to Hugo Road, Hugo Road from Oxyoke Road to Three Pines Road, Three Pines Road from Hugo Road to Oxyoke Road, Monterico and all secondary roads off of Monterico, Hitching Post Road, Hasis Road, Trevor Lane, Dakota Lane, Templin Avenue, and Wilson LaneOxyoke Road from Three Pines Road to Hugo Road, Hugo Road from Oxyoke Road to Three Pines Road, Three Pines Road from Hugo Road to Oxyoke Road, Monterico and all secondary roads off of Monterico, Hitching Post Road, Hasis Road, Trevor Lane, Dakota Lane, Templin Avenue and Wilson Lane

A Level 2 evacuation was issued for Three Pines Road to Monument Drive, and Monument Drive to the Interstate 5 at Milepost 66 interchange.

Oregon’s conflagration may be invoked only by the Governor and allows the State Fire Marshal to dispatch structural firefighters and equipment.

More information on evacuations is available at Josephine County Emergency Management page and Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Facebook:

https://www.co.josephine.or. us/SectionIndex.asp?SectionID= 138

https://www.facebook.com/ jcsosheriff/

Release from the Governor’s Office:

Governor Kate Brown Invokes the Emergency Conflagration Act in Response to the Hugo Road Fire

(Salem, OR) — At 12:16 a.m. today, Governor Kate Brown approved a conflagration declaration for the Hugo Road Fire burning in Jackson County. At the time of the declaration, 173 structures were under level 3 mandatory evacuation orders, 92 structures were on a level 2 evacuation notice, and 270 structures were on a level 1 evacuation notice.

“When life and property are at risk, we as a state must do everything we can to support firefighters and the communities they protect,” said Governor Brown. “While Labor Day usually marks the end of summer in Oregon, it doesn’t bring an end to wildfire season. I ask all Oregonians to use the utmost caution when working, traveling, and camping throughout the state.”

In accordance with ORS 476.510 – 476.610, Governor Brown determined that a threat to life, safety, and property exists due to the fire, and the threat exceeds the firefighting capabilities of local firefighting personnel and equipment. The Governor’s declaration authorizes the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal to mobilize resources to assist local resources battling the fire.