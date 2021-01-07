      Weather Alert

Huge Lottery Payouts Increase Ticket Sales

Jan 6, 2021 @ 8:59pm

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $490 million and the Powerball prize is $410 million. When jackpots get this high, more people play.

Chuck Baumen with the Oregon Lottery,  discussed the chances of winning…he said “You could buy more tickets to increase your chances if you want, but the odds would stay the same.”

The drawing was last night for Powerball with the winning prize being 410 million dollars. You check results HERE.

Last Chance to get a ticket  for the Mega Millions Jackpot, the cutoff is 7pm Friday.

