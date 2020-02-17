Huge Crane Gets Down To Work On Beaverton Arts Center
Photo courtesy of Denny Doyle
Beaverton, Or. – Today is the first day on the job for a huge construction crane that will help build the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts. The crane arrived over the weekend. Mayor Denny Doyle says “you’re going to start seeing a real building come to life.” The arts center, located in The Round, is expected to open sometime in the summer of 2021.
Doyle says they are still trying to raise $1.2 million dollars for the project and says that effort is being spearheaded by the Beaverton Arts Foundation.