Huffman To Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scandal

(Boston, MA) — Actress Felicity Huffman is taking full responsibility for her part in the huge college admissions cheating scandal. Huffman and 13 others have agreed to plead guilty in the scam, which involved bribery and other forms of fraud to get their children into prestigious colleges. In a statement, Huffman said she is in full acceptance of her guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what she did. She claims her daughter knew nothing about Huffman paying 15-grand to a test monitor to correct her daughter’s college entrance exam. She also apologized to the students and parents who “work so hard to get into college honestly.” There’s no word yet on whether Huffman faces jail time as part of her plea.