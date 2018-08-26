Multiple Dead In Jacksonville Shooting
By Brandon Ison
|
Aug 26, 2018 @ 12:37 PM

Coverage From CBS

Jacksonville, Florida-There was a mass shooting at a Madden 19 Tournament with multiple fatalities today according to Jacksonville, Florida, Sheriff’s Office, at a downtown shopping-dining complex on Sunday and urged people to stay far away from the area. Four are dead and eleven are injured.

 

 

Coverage from CBSN here:   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AgKycd4KrOc

The shooting took place during a Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar, according to the Twitter of CompLexity Gaming, one of the event organizers.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Reward Offered For Locating Washington County “Monster” John McCain: Dead At 81 PPB Asks Community For Input At Strategic Plan Focus Group Car Chase Ends In Arrest Arrest, Dogs Located Deceased In Stolen Vehicle Animal Neglect And Abandonment Suspect In Custody
Comments