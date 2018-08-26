Multiple Dead In Jacksonville Shooting

Coverage From CBS

Jacksonville, Florida-There was a mass shooting at a Madden 19 Tournament with multiple fatalities today according to Jacksonville, Florida, Sheriff’s Office, at a downtown shopping-dining complex on Sunday and urged people to stay far away from the area. Four are dead and eleven are injured.

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

The shooting took place during a Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar, according to the Twitter of CompLexity Gaming, one of the event organizers.