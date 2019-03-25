How To Train Your Dragon: Hidden World Movie Review

Hollywood loves their trilogies, but this one is special. How To Train Your Dragon finally has closure with this long awaited finale, The Hidden World. DreamWorks Animation ties up the series with a beautiful, atmospheric visuals and a story that tackles several emotions, but especially LOVE. The dragon utopia is facing a dark threat and at the same time, a love story emerges. The dragons must ride together to protect everything they’ve grown to treasure. I don’t want to give away any surprises, but this conclusion certainly delivers in every way! This is worth a watch for fans young and old. You may even tear up a bit in this finale. I’ll give How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World 3 out of 5 popcorns. Be sure to check out my other one minute reviews for Happy Death Day 2U and Alita: Battle Angel.