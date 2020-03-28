How to Shop Safely During the Coronavirus Outbreak
As the coronavirus continues to spread, the once-easy task of grocery shopping can cause anxiety. New York magazine has compiled the following tips from infectious disease experts to enable you to shop safely.
- Avoid going in a store at all. If possible, arrange for delivery or curbside pickup.
- Go early. Head over at a time when there’s unlikely to be a lot of people there.
- Remember social distancing. Stay at least six feet away from other shoppers.
- Seek out stores that limit the people inside. Fewer people encourages social distancing.
- Avoid buffets of prepared foods. You don’t know who coughed near those items.
- Think twice before wearing gloves. Gloves prevent contact with germy surfaces but can create a false sense of security; considering washing hands or hand-sanitizing instead.
- Use wipes. Think about wiping down containers you get from the grocery store, depending on how at-risk you believe yourself to be.
- Order from local restaurants. Use no-contact delivery. Standard food safety practices and keeping sick employees home should decrease risk to you.
- Be cautious with boxes. While contents of online orders are generally safe, remember the virus could live up to 24 hours on cardboard.