How to Look Better in Your Next Zoom Meeting
As America’s workforce hunkers down for another week in their “new” offices, Lifehacker has some tips for those who want to look a little better at their next Zoom virtual meeting, especially considering how unflattering a laptop camera can generally be. First, at least for the meeting, move your laptop away from a big, open window, as that will help your image right away.
Secondly, if you’re using Zoom, there’s a “Touch up my appearance” filter, which will help even out your skin tone and “make you look a little less like you just got out of bed 5 minutes before the meeting started.”