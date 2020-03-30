How to Break Up During Lockdown
Life doesn’t stop during lockdown–especially for couples. They talk, they fight, and sometimes, they get to the point where it’s time to call it quits. But what do the experts say about ending love in the time of coronavirus? Obviously, it’s an easier decision if you aren’t self-isolating together. But avoid the temptation to break things off over text message, according to breakup coaches Chelsea Leigh Trescott and Natalia Juarez.
They recommend FaceTime or a phone call, especially if you’ve been together for a few months or longer. But if you live together, well, that’s where things get complicated. Seriously think about your situation and accept that it’s likely a series of conversations as opposed to one big breakup. See if you can move in with family members during this time — or at least, a second bedroom if you have it. Trescott also cautions that your normally supportive inner-circle of friends might be too consumed with their own coronavirus concerns to rally around you.
But ultimately, it’s a good time to focus on the most important relationship you have: The one with yourself.