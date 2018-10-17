Frank Gaffney is the Founder and President of the Center for Security Policy. Gaffney joined Lars to discuss the circumstances surrounding the murder of a Saudi Washington Post journalist, who initially went missing when he visited the Saudi embassy in Istanbul two weeks ago. The journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, wrote articles critical of the Saudi government’s social and international policy, calling on the crown prince to take action against the war in Yemen. Controversially, Khashoggi interviewed Osama bin Laden and is reported to have ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. Considering what’s transpired, how should Mike Pompeo deal with the missing Saudi Journalist?

