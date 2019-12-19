How Oregon House Members Voted On Impeachment
Washington DC – The House vote on impeachment went along party lines for Oregon House members on Wednesday.
Republican Greg Walden was the only no vote. He issued a statement following the vote that says “if facts matter, we should not impeach this president, but instead get back to work solving the problems facing American families.”
Democrats Earl Blumenauer, Suzanne Bonamici, Peter DeFazio and Kurt Schrader all voted for the articles of impeachment. Blumenauer said on the House floor ” I vote proudly for these two articles of impeachment and then I hope the House retains control of the articles until the Speaker and Leader Schumer can negotiate agreement on process and witnesses from McConnell so that the next stage will be open and fair so that Donald Trump will ultimately be held accountable.”
Walden told KXL’s Lars Larson show Wednesday his opinion of Blumenauer’s effort. He said “it’s another shenanigan in what’s become a very partisan process around here.”