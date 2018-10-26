How Have Movie Theaters Reacted To Gosnell Opening In The Top 10 At The Box Office?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Oct 26, 2018 @ 2:14 PM

Before the release of Gosnell, the film depicting the serial abortion doctor, Facebook blocked ads for its release and media outlets panned its review. Despite this, Gosnell managed to be in the top 10 at the box office. To discuss the success and criticisms, Ann McElhinney joined Lars Friday afternoon. McElhinney is a NYTimes bestselling author, investigative journalist and producer of the film Gosnell.

The post How Have Movie Theaters Reacted To Gosnell Opening In The Top 10 At The Box Office? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Ann Coulter – “Crazed Zealot Jeff Session Attempts To Enforce Law!” Is The Pipe Bomb Story An Example Of Why No One Trusts The Media? How Do Authorities Catch A Mail Bomber? What Steps Do Security Professionals Take To Identify And Disarm Bomb Threats? Lars Thoughts: Is Unity Really Possible? Lars Thoughts: I Was Disinvited from PSU over my 2nd Amendment Rights
Comments