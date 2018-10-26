How Have Movie Theaters Reacted To Gosnell Opening In The Top 10 At The Box Office?

Before the release of Gosnell, the film depicting the serial abortion doctor, Facebook blocked ads for its release and media outlets panned its review. Despite this, Gosnell managed to be in the top 10 at the box office. To discuss the success and criticisms, Ann McElhinney joined Lars Friday afternoon. McElhinney is a NYTimes bestselling author, investigative journalist and producer of the film Gosnell.

