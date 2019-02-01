How has a measure passed by voters 10 years ago just now coming into affect?

Oregon’s most prolific burglars and thieves caught a big break the past two years. But that political “Get out of jail” card expires midnight Dec. 31, and criminals once again face the harsher penalties of Measure 57. A bill passed by voters in 2008 but hadn’t gone into affect until the end of 2018. Lars speaks with Josh Marquis on how the Supreme Court put it on hold for so long. Listen below.

