How does one go about moving a decommissioned nuke?
Lars brings on Terry Emmert, Founder of Emmert International, to discuss the process of decommissioning nukes. Last Friday, the transportation of the nuke started in Nevada with the final destination being in Utah. The caravan to escort the nuke is about 2 miles long, takes two weeks to transport, and travels at about 8 to 10 miles and hour. Listen below for more.
