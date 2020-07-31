How do we stop identity politics from splitting America down the middle?
Lars brings on Mike Gonzalez, Senior Fellow at the Kathryn and Shelby Cullom Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy to discuss the origin of identity politics and how it’s shaping America. In Gonzalez’s book, The Plot to Change America, he “exposes the myths that help identity politics perpetuate itself. The book will also reveal what really has happened, explain why it is urgent to change course, and offer a strategy to do so.” Listen below for more.
