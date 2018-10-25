How Do Authorities Catch A Mail Bomber?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Oct 25, 2018 @ 2:51 PM

Bernie Giusto is a retired Multnomah County Sheriff and he joined Lars to discuss the methods used to catch a mail bomber. As of today, there have been 10 suspected mail bombs sent to prominent members of the democrat party, including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and liberal mega donor George Soros. A similar suspected package was sent Thursday morning to actor Robert De Niro and two packages sent to Joe Biden.

