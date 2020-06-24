How close are we to having the much needed China virus vaccine?
Lars brings on regular guest Dr. Henry Miller, Senior Fellow at the Pacific Research Institute and widely published in both scholarly journals and the popular press to discuss Dr. Fauci’s comments about being “cautiously optimistic” towards having a vaccine by the end of the year. With a country that is sick and in turmoil, a vaccine is needed sooner rather than later with the recent spike in cases among a number of states across the country but the questions that remains, how much longer can we afford to wait? Listen below for more.
