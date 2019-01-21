How can we use neuroscience to fight teenage drug addiction?
One way to deter harmful recreational drug use by teenagers is to treat them like adults. Rather than simply tell them to “Just Say No” to alcohol, tobacco or illicit drugs, it may be more helpful to explain how these substances create unique risks for them risks that arise due to the changing state of the adolescent brain. Lars speaks with Paul Larkin-Senior Legal Research Fellow at the Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies Institute for Constitutional Government to tell us more about this topic. Listen below.

