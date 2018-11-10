How Are You Holding Up With The Mandatory Evacuation In Paradise, California?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Nov 9, 2018 @ 4:21 PM

Because of the brush fire in Paradise, California, Bryce Zabel was forced to evacuate his home, where he had only moments to gather his family’s belongings. He joined Lars to talk about the devastation affecting him and many other California residents.

Zabel is a former CNN correspondent turned Hollywood and Prime time television producer, director, creator and author most recently of “Once There Was a Way: What If The Beatles Stayed Together?” Because of the brush fire in Paradise, California, Bryce Zabel was forced to evacuate his home, where he had only moments to gather his family’s belongings. Zabel joined Lars to talk about the devastation affecting him and many other California residents.

The post How Are You Holding Up With The Mandatory Evacuation In Paradise, California? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Was It Right For The White House To Pull Jim Acosta’s Media Credentials After His Tantrum? KGW Carpool with Lars Larson What Happened To The So-Called Blue Wave? How Has Congress Stopped Working The Way The Founding Fathers Built It To Work? How Important Is The Election Today? Should a Superintendent Advocate for Ballot Measures?
Comments