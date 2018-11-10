How Are You Holding Up With The Mandatory Evacuation In Paradise, California?

Because of the brush fire in Paradise, California, Bryce Zabel was forced to evacuate his home, where he had only moments to gather his family’s belongings. He joined Lars to talk about the devastation affecting him and many other California residents.

