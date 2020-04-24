How About Some Good Coronavirus News In Oregon?
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Masks for medical workers have been in desperately short supply in Oregon.
Now, the state is receiving millions more masks.
An N95 mask disinfecting machine is also coming, and can disinfect 85,000 masks per day.
This week alone, the state received nearly 2 million surgical masks, and next week it will receive about 4 million KN95 masks, which are similar to N95 masks.
Meanwhile, a team from Oregon Health & Science University has come up with a low-cost ventilator produced with 3D-printing technology.
The design team filed on Friday for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to deploy the design across the country